Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere OTT Release Time: Here’s When Grand Premiere Of Nagarjuna’s Show Will Air Online

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere OTT Release Time: The anticipation is building as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is gearing up for its grand launch tonight (September 7, 2025). Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host, a role he has held since the third season of the popular reality show. This year, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has promised to be even more captivating as it will be welcoming commoners for the first time as contestants on the show. Yes! The new season will be having a mix of commoners and celebrities competing for the winner's trophy.

In an innovative twist, the show's creators have introduced Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha to select commoner contestants. This pre-show event spanned two weeks and was hosted by Sreemukhi. Former contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep served as judges. The competition saw 15 commoners vying for a spot in the Bigg Boss house. It is reported that 5 commoners, i.e, the top 5 finalists will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as contestants. This isn't all. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is coming with the theme of Ranarangam - battlefield and host Nagarjuna Akkineni has confirmed that the new season will be having 2 houses to double the entertainment dose. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to have its grand premiere, here's when to watch the launch of the new season.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Premiere OTT Release Time

Wondering where to watch the grand premiere aka the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in full HD? Here's your answer. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere will stream on JioHotstar at 7PM tonight

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Confirmed Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will feature a total of 18 contestants. Among these, five are commoners selected through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha process. The commoner contestants who have made it to the show are Sreeja Dammu, Haritha Harish (also known as Mask Man Harish), Priya Shetry, Pavan Kalyan, and Manish Maryada. On the other hand, confirmed celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house include Ritu Chowdary, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Asha Saini, and Shrashti Varma. Other notable names joining them are DebaJani, Bharani Kumar, Suman Shetty, Ramu Rathod, and Jabardasth Emmanuel. This lineup is expected to bring a variety of personalities and entertainment to the show.