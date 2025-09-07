Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Time On TV: When And Where Grand Launch Of Nagarjuna's Show Will Air

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Grand Launch: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to mark its return, bringing with it a fresh lineup of participants and a few new twists aimed at keeping viewers engaged throughout the season. The reality series, which has consistently attracted attention for its diversity of contestants, will once again be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has been the face of the show since its third season.

One of the notable additions to this season is the inclusion of commoners alongside celebrity participants, a move that the producers hope will add new dynamics and interactions within the Bigg Boss house. To select these commoner contestants, the show conducted a pre-launch event titled Agnipariksha, which spanned two weeks.

The event was hosted by Sreemukhi, with former contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep serving as judges. According to reports, after several rounds of evaluation, six commoners, Dammu Sreeja, Haritha Harish (also known as Mask Man Harish), Army Pawan Kalyan, Maryada Manish, Divya Nikhitha, and Priya Shetty, were selected to join the main house alongside celebrities.

The celebrity lineup for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 reportedly features a mix of personalities, including Jabardasth Emmanuel, Harshith Reddy, Suman Setty, Asha Saini (Flora Saini), Tanuja Gowda, Shrasti Verma, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdary, Debjani Modak, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Bharani Shankar, also known as Bharani Kumar. This combination of contestants is expected to create an interesting mix of participants and interactions, forming the backbone of the show's narrative for the coming weeks.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: When and Where to Watch

Fans of the series will be able to catch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 on September 7 at 7 pm, with the episode airing on Star Maa. For viewers who prefer online streaming, the show will also be available on JioHotstar, allowing access across devices and locations. With the season kicking off, social media discussions and anticipation around the contestants are already gaining momentum.

As with previous seasons, the format will continue to follow the standard Bigg Boss structure, where participants live together in a confined house, face weekly tasks, and navigate nominations and eliminations, all under constant surveillance. With the addition of commoners and fresh celebrity faces, this ninth season aims to maintain the audience's interest over the coming months.