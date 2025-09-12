Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 1: Flora, Ramu, Sanjana, Ritu Or Shrashti - Who Is In Bottom Three?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Bottom Three Week 1: The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 took place on September 7, marking the start of an exciting season. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this edition introduced a fresh theme with 15 contestants. Notably, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 included a significant twist by allowing commoners to participate for the first time. Among the participants, five were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Adding to the intrigue, the concept of celebrities versus commoners was further enhanced with two distinct houses.

In this setup, commoners were portrayed as owners while celebrities took on the role of tenants. This unique arrangement has captivated viewers and added an extra layer of excitement to the show. The drama has been escalating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, especially with the first nominations taking place. A total of nine contestants found themselves nominated during the initial week, heightening the competitive atmosphere within the house. Needless to say, speculations have been rife about who will become the first contestant to exit Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 1: Who Is Safe?

For the uninitiated, the nine contestants nominated for elimination in first week include Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma and Demon Pavan. Among these, Thanuja has been leading with highest votes in her favour is expected to be safe from eviction this week

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is In Bottom 3 In Week 1?

On the other hand, it is a close fight between Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Verma, Rithu Chowdhary and Sanjana Galrani for votes. As per the recent voting trends, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdary and Shrasti Verma are in the bottom three and in the danger zone of eviction.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is witnessing its first captaincy task and it will certainly change the game in the house as the captain gets the special power to escape the elimination and next nomination as well. As the first weekend ka vaar with host Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to come with a lot of drama, let us know which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.