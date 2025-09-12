Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 1: Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdhary Or Shrasti Verma- Who Are In Bottom 2?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 1 Bottom Two: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 9 kicked off on September 7, with Nagarjuna Akkineni at the helm as host. This season introduced a novel theme featuring 15 contestants, including commoners for the first time. The inclusion of everyday individuals was a significant twist, with five participants chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Adding to the excitement, this season features two separate houses, enhancing the celebrities versus commoners theme. In this setup, commoners are depicted as owners while celebrities assume the role of tenants. This unique arrangement has captured viewers' attention and added an intriguing dynamic to the show.

The drama intensified with the first nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. During the initial week, nine contestants faced nomination, escalating tensions within the house. Speculations have been rampant about who might be the first to leave this season. The initial week of nominations for elimination in the competition has seen nine contestants on the list. These individuals are Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma, and Demon Pavan. Needless to say, it will be interesting fight for survival

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Leading In Week 1?

As per the voting trends, Suman Shetty has managed to beat Tanuja Gowda and has managed to secure the highest votes in his favour. This indicates Suman Shetty and Tanuja are currently safe from eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are In Bottom Two?

On the other hand, Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdhary and Shrasti Verma have been struggling to get votes in their respective favour. In fact, Flora and Shrasti are currently in the bottom two and are in the danger zone for eviction

Meanwhile, Sanjana Galarani, who was unanimously nominated by the owners for elimination, has managed to escape the eviction safely as she has emerged as the first captain of the season. It will be interesting to see which contestant will be adieu to Bigg Boss Telugu 9 during the first weekend ka vaar.