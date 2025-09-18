Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 2 New Update: Flora, Demon Pavan, Manish Or Priya - Who Is In Bottom 3?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 2 Bottom Three: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has captured attention with its unique theme and contestants. This season, six commoners joined the house from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. These commoners are challenging the celebrities, taking on the role of owners while celebrities act as tenants, adding an interesting twist to the competition. The show experienced its first elimination when Shrashti Verma was voted out. She was nominated alongside Tanuja Gowda, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Flora Saini, Demon Pavan, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Suman Shetty, and Ritu Chowdhary. Her exit came as a surprise to many viewers.

And now, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is making waves for the second nominations. The contestants facing the threat of elimination this week include Demon Pavan, Haritha Harish, Bharani Kumar, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Priya Shetty, and Manish Maryada. Notably, Flora Saini and Demon Pavan find themselves nominated for the second consecutive week. Suman Shetty, who is also nominated for the second time, faced nomination as a direct decision made by Captain Sanjana by a special power given by Bigg Boss. Ever since the nominations have been announced, fans are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestant.

Suman Shetty Leads Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 2

As it is a tough game this week, Suman Shetty is likely to escape the elimination as he has received the highest votes so far. Yes! Suman Shetty is leading the voting results once again just like week 1.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Be In Bottom Three?

Given the recent voting trends, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty and Manish Maryada are currently in bottom three and in the danger zone of elimination. While the three of them are struggling for votes, it will be interesting to see who will be the next contestant to bid adieu to Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Meanwhile, let us know, who do you think will be eliminated after Shrasti Verma on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.