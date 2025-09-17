Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 2: Not Bharani Shankar But THIS Contestant Is Leading With Max Votes

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 2: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni once again, has been the talk of the town since the beginning be it for the theme, the contestants or the entry of the commoners. Yes! Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has welcomed 6 commoners inside the house after being selected from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and they have been giving a tough time to the celebs in the house. On the other hand, commoners are portrayed as owners while celebrities take on the role of tenants, making the competition quite rife.

Amid this, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 saw a major jolt with the first elimination of the season. Yes! Much to everyone's surprise, Shrashti Verma, who was nominated along with Tanuja Gowda, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Flora Saini, Demon Pavan, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda and Ritu Chowdhary, was eliminated after receiving the least number of votes. And now, as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in the week 2, the recent nominations task has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 2?

To note, Demon Pavan, Haritha Harish, Bharani Kumar, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Priya Shetty and Manish Maryada have been nominated for elimination in week 2. While Flora Saini and Demon Pavan have been nominated for the second consecutive week, they were joined by Suman Shetty who was directly nominated by Captain Sanjana.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 2: Who Gets Highest Votes?

Needless to say, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants. While there have been speculations about Bharani leading the voting trends, the recent update suggests that Suman Shetty has received the highest votes and is likely to be safe from elimination this week. It will be interesting to see if Suman can maintain the lead in the coming days.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section which contestant you are rooting for on Bigg Boss Telugu 9