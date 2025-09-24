Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 3: Ramu, Flora, Kalyan, Rithu, Priya or Harish - Who Is Bottom Three?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 3 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has captured significant attention recently. Following its grand debut earlier this month, the show has experienced numerous twists and turns, keeping viewers engaged. Notably, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 made history by allowing commoners to participate. Six commoners were chosen from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, joining nine celebrities in the competition. The unique concept of owners and tenants distinguishes this new season of the popular reality show. Commoners are designated as owners, while celebrities take on the role of tenants which has made the competition quite interesting on Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show has attracted considerable interest due to its theme and diverse contestant lineup. The two eliminations so far have added excitement to the proceedings. While Shrasti Verma was eliminated during the first weekend ka vaar, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha winner Marayada Manish was eliminated recently and became the first commoner to exit the house. And now, the recent nominations have led to the speculations about the next elimination. To note, 6 contestants have been nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 including Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala and Rithu Chowdhary.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Gets Highest Votes In Week 3?

Interestingly, while Flora Saini, who has been nominated for the third consecutive week, was leading the voting trends initially, Ramu Rathod has managed to surpass her. As a result, Ramu is currently leading with highest votes followed by Flora Sani and they are likely to be safe from eviction this week

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is In Bottom Three?

On the other hand, as per the recent voting trends, Priya, Haritha Harish and Rithu Chowdhary are currently struggling for votes and are said to be in the bottom three.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Bigg Boss Telugu 9 having a mid-week elimination this week. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.