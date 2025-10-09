Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 5: Divya, Rithu Or Demon Pavan; Who Is In Bottom 2?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5 Today: The fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is underway, and the reality show continues to deliver non-stop drama. This season, the inclusion of commoners has added a fresh dynamic to the competition. Six commoners, selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, are challenging the celebrities. The owners vs tenants format has further intensified the game, making nominations and eliminations crucial. So far, four contestants have been eliminated: Shrasti Verma, Maryada Manish, Priya Shetty, and Haritha Harish.

Despite the entry of wild card contestant Divya Nikhita on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, the commoners are finding it tough to compete with the celebrities. As the show progresses into its fifth week, ten contestants face nominations for the first time this season. Interestingly, the recent nominations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 have stirred opinions among viewers. Contestants nominated include Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala. This list marks a significant moment as it is the first time this season that 10 contestants are nominated for elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Safe From Eviction In Week 5?

As per the recent voting trends, Thanuja Pattuswamy aka Tanuja Gowda has been leading the voting trends with highest votes followed by Kalyan Padala in the second position. If the voting trends are to be believed, Tanuja and Kalyan Padala are safe from elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 5.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is In Bottom Two?

On the other hand, as per a viral tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Demon Pavan and Rithu Chowdhary are currently struggling for votes and are in bottom two as per the voting trends. However, it will be interesting to see if the voting trends change ahead of the weekend ka vaar with host Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having a double elimination this week. If the reports turned out to be true, it will be interesting to see which two contestants will be out of the game this weekend.