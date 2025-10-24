Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Ramya, Sreenivasa, Rithu- Who Will Get ELIMINATED?

Photo Credit: Star Maa Instagram Image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 voting results: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is captivating audiences with its blend of drama and surprises. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar. This season introduces a twist by including commoners alongside celebrities, adding unpredictability to the competition.

The show has been filled with emotions, laughter, and intense moments since it began. Viewers have witnessed heated arguments, surprising alliances, and touching friendships. This mix of entertainment has made Bigg Boss Telugu 9 a hot topic among fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7: Who Will Get EVICTED?

As the show entered its seventh week, the competition has intensified. The nominated contestants for Week 7 are Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sreenivasa Sayee, Ramu Rathod, Ramya Moksha, and Divya Velamuri. With one contestant set to leave during the weekend elimination episode, tension is high inside the house.

Fans are eagerly discussing who will be eliminated this week. The stakes are rising with unexpected arguments and shifting alliances, promising dramatic moments ahead.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 7

Social media is buzzing with predictions and online polls as viewers anticipate the elimination episode. Early trends suggest Thanuja Gowda leads in audience support, followed by Kalyan Padala in second place. Divya Velamuri holds third position while Sanjana Galrani and Ramu Rathod are in the middle pack.

The bottom of the list sees Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Ramya Moksha struggling for votes. This has sparked speculation about who might face eviction this week.

It's crucial to note that these trends come from unofficial online polls and don't reflect official results. The suspense will end on Sunday, October 26th during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when eviction results are announced. Host Nagarjuna will reveal which contestant will bid adieu to the show.