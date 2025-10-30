Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Trends Indicate THIS Contestant Will Be EVICTED

Photo Credit: Star Maa Instagram Image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 online voting results: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has captivated audiences with its blend of glamour, drama, and unexpected twists. The show airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar, featuring the charismatic host Nagarjuna Akkineni. His charm and wit add an extra spark to each episode, keeping fans engaged.

This season introduces a mix of commoners and celebrities, creating a dynamic atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house. The grand premiere saw several familiar faces entering the competition, each eager to tackle challenges and vie for the coveted Bigg Boss Telugu winner's trophy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 8: Who Will Get Eliminated?

As the show enters its eighth week, tensions are soaring inside the house. Contestants are strategising intensely as they aim to remain in the game. Rivalries deepen, friendships face tests, and every decision is crucial as the finale approaches.

This week's elimination list includes eight contestants: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan, and Divvala Madhuri. Each participant is at a critical juncture as they fight for survival and a chance at victory.

Week 8 Voting Trends

Social media buzzes with predictions and debates as fans support their favourite contestants before the elimination episode. Early online trends suggest Thanuja Gowda leads with strong fan backing. Kalyan follows closely in second place, while Sanjana holds third position. Pavan and Ramu trail behind.

The real suspense lies at the bottom of the rankings. Rithu, Gaurav, and Madhuri struggle to gather enough votes to stay in contention. This has sparked intense speculation among viewers about potential evictions this week.

It's important to note that these figures come from unofficial online polls and may not reflect the final results. All eyes are on Sunday (November 2), when Nagarjuna will announce the outcomes during the weekend elimination episode. This will end the suspense and set the stage for next week's drama.

Since its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has delivered everything fans love - emotional moments, heated confrontations, strong friendships, and endless entertainment. With every episode full of surprises, it's no wonder the show continues to dominate social media trends and remains one of the most-watched seasons ever.