Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Today: Who Is In Bottom Two? -Flora Saini, Priya Shetty Or Manish Maryada

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 2 Bottom Two: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has intrigued audiences with its fresh theme and diverse contestants. This season introduces six commoners from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. These individuals are challenging celebrities by acting as owners, while the celebrities play the role of tenants. This dynamic adds an engaging twist to the competition. The show recently saw its first elimination when Shrashti Verma was voted out and her eviction changed the game in the house.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is buzzing with excitement over the second nominations. Contestants facing potential elimination this week include Demon Pavan, Haritha Harish, Bharani Kumar, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Priya Shetty, and Manish Maryada. Notably, Flora Saini and Demon Pavan are nominated for the second consecutive week. Suman Shetty also found himself nominated again due to a direct decision by Captain Sanjana. This decision was made using a special power granted by Bigg Boss. As fans have been voting in large numbers, speculations about the next elimination are rife

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Safe In Week 2?

As per the voting trends, while Suman Shetty is leading with the highest votes, followed by Bharani Shankar and the duo is likely to be safe from eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Be In Bottom Two In Week 2?

To note, it has been a tough fight for votes between Flora Saini, Priya Shetty and Manish Maryada, who were in the danger zone. And as per the recent voting trends, Priya and Manish are in the bottom two at the moment and there are speculations about one of the two will be walking out of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 during the weekend.

Meanwhile, let us know, who do you think will be eliminated during the second weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode 12 will air at 9:30 PM on Star Maa and JioHotstar