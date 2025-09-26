Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Today: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Who Will Get ELIMINATED?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 9 voting trends today: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has captured viewers' attention since its launch earlier this month. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, features a unique owner-tenant concept where commoners are owners and celebrities are tenants. This season includes six individuals from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha joining nine celebrities, adding an exciting dynamic to the competition.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Star Maa has introduced the biggest season with commoners and celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house. The network is confident that the show will strike a chord with the audience and grab several eyeballs. From a brand new set to an interesting concept, the creative team has taken things a notch higher in Bigg Boss Telugu season 9. The commoners, who survived the agnipariksha game, have turned into owners in the new season. Will they torture the tenants (celebrities) or join forces with them in the near future? This is the main twist of the season."

Two eliminations have already occurred, heightening the show's excitement. Shrasti Verma was the first to leave during the initial weekend ka vaar. Recently, Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, became the first commoner to exit. With six contestants nominated for eviction, fans are actively voting to save their favourites.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes?

This week marks Flora Saini's third consecutive nomination. Initially leading in votes, she now trails behind Ramu Rathod. Both contestants enjoy strong fan support, making the competition intense.

In contrast, Priya Shetty and Haritha Harish find themselves in the bottom two according to recent voting trends. Their position puts them at risk of elimination as they struggle for survival in the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Contestants Name

The game took a new turn with a wildcard contestant entering the house. Previously, four commoners—Divya Nikitha, Naga Prashanth, Syed Sakib, and Anusha Ratnam—joined the show. The wildcard's entry promises more twists and turns in the coming days.

As speculation about the next elimination grows, fans continue to vote in large numbers. The diverse mix of contestants and unexpected developments keep audiences engaged week after week.

The show's format and intriguing dynamics have made it a popular topic among viewers. With each passing episode, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 maintains its grip on audiences eager to see what unfolds next.

