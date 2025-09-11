Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Thanuja, Demon Pavan or Emmanuel; Who Is Leading With Highest Votes?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which witnessed its grand premiere on September 7, has left everyone brimming with an opinion since the first day. After all, the new season of the popular reality show has come with some interesting surprises for both the contestants and the audience. To begin with, the theme of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 happens to 'Ranarangam - battlefield' which dropped hints for an intriguing competition. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has opened the gates for commoners, and this competition between celebrities and commoners has been the key highlight of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

This isn't all. The makers introduced the concept of two houses and assured a double dose of entertainment for the audience and the contestants. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house, be it the tasks or the duties. While Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has left everyone brimming with an opinion, the first nomination of the season came as a major jolt for the contestants. After all, 9 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated For Elimination In Week 1?

For the uninitiated, Sanjana Galrani was nominated unanimously by the owners (the commoners' team) after Bigg Boss gave them a special power to do so. This isn't all. Along with Sanjana, all the celebs have been nominated for elimination except Bharani Kumar. The list of nominated celebs includes Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma. On the other hand, Demon Pavan was nominated from the commoners' team

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Who Is Leading?

As fans have been voting in large numbers for the nominated contestants, speculations about the upcoming eviction are rife. Amid this, as per the recent voting trends, Thanuja Gowda is currently leading with the highest votes in her favour. While the elimination results will be announced during the first weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, it will be interesting to see if Thanuja can continue to lead the voting trends.

