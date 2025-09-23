Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 3: Not Rithu, THIS Contestant Gets Max Votes Amid Mid-Week Eviction Buzz

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 3: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been all over the headlines lately. After its grand launch earlier this month, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has come up with several ups and downs and the show has managed to keep the audience hooked. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has made history lately after it opened gates for the commoners. 6 commoners were selected from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha along with 9 celebrities who were said to be competing with Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 came with an interesting concept of owners and tenants wherein the commoners were made the owners while celebs got the tags of tenants. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs with theme and interesting line up of contestants. Amid this, the two eliminations so far have spiced up the game. These include Shrasti Verma and Maryada Manish. And now, as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in week 3, the show is making headlines for its next nomination

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Nominated In Week 3?

To note, 6 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 3. These include Flora Saini, who has been nominated for the third consecutive week, along with Haritha Harish, Priya Shetty, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdhary and Kalyan Padala.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Leading With Highest Votes?

While there were speculations about Rithu leading with highest votes, per the recent voting trends, Flora Saini has been leading the voting results and has managed to get the highest votes in her favour.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Mid Week Elimination Reports

Meanwhile, there are speculations about Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessing a mid week elimination this week, wherein one of the nominated contestants will be leaving the game before the weekend ka vaar. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

Let us know in the comment section below which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.