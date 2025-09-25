Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 3: Who Is In Bottom Two? -Haritha Harish, Priya Shetty or Kalyan Padala



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 3 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been a hot topic lately. Since its grand launch earlier this month, the show has kept audiences hooked with its many twists. A historic change this season is the inclusion of commoners. Six individuals from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha joined nine celebrities in the competition. The unique owner-tenant concept adds an intriguing twist, with commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has gained significant attention due to its theme and diverse contestants.

Two eliminations have already taken place on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and it has added to the excitement. Shrasti Verma was the first to leave during the initial weekend ka vaar. Recently, Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, became the first commoner to exit. Speculation about the next elimination is rife following recent nominations. Six contestants are up for eviction: Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, and Rithu Chowdhary. Needless to fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Leading With Highest Week Votes & Is Safe In Week 3?

Interestingly, this marks the third consecutive week that Flora Saini has been nominated. Despite her initial lead in the voting trends, she now trails behind Ramu Rathod. The current standings indicate that both contestants have strong support from their fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is In Bottom Two In Week 3?

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is witnessing a tough fight for survival, the recent voting trends suggest that Priya Shetty and Haritha Harish are currently in the bottom two and in the danger zone of elimination

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is witnessing a major twist in the game with the entry of wildcard contestant. To note, 4 commoners had entered the BB house including Divya Nikitha, Naga Prashanth, Syed Sakib and Anusha Ratnam. It will be interesting to see what twist the wildcard will bring to the game