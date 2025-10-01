Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Not Flora Or Rithu; THIS Contestant Leads With Highest Votes

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been a roller coaster ride of emotions so far and there are no second thoughts about it. The new season of the popular reality show witnessed a major twist in the game in the beginning after it opened gates for the commoners for the first time. Yes! 6 commoners were selected through a tough competition from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and they were seen competing with celebs in the house. In fact, the concept of owners vs tenants further intensitified the game.

So far, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has witnessed a lot of drama and frequent tiffs in the house wherein contestants are leaving no stone unturned to put their best foot forward and strengthen their position in the house. Amid this, the eliminations every week have always emerged as the game changer. So far, three contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. To begin with, Shrasti Verma became the first contestant to exit the house, followed by Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha winner Maryada Manisha in second week and Priya Shetty being the recent one to be out of the game. And now speculations are rife about the upcoming eviction this weekend.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 4?

To note, as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in week 4, the game has intensified and the recent nominations have spiced up things in the house. For the uninitiated, while Thanuja Puttaswamy and Suman Shetty had managed to win the immunity, 6 contestants have been nominated for eviction. These include Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu and Divya Nikhita. Needless to say, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Who Is Leading With Highest Votes?

As per the recent voting trends, while there were speculations about Rithu or Flora leading the voting trends, Sanjana has managed to beat both divas. Yes! Sanjana Galrani is currently leading the voting trends with the highest votes and is expected to escape the eviction smoothly.

As it is going to be an interesting fight for survival in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, let us know in the comment section below which contestant you are rooting for on the show.