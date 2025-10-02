Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Who Is In Bottom Three? - Divya, Harish, Srija Or Rithu



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 4 Bottom Three: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been an interesting journey, filled with unexpected twists since the beginning. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced a significant change by allowing commoners to participate alongside celebrities. Six individuals were chosen through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha competition, adding a new dynamic to the show. The theme of owners versus tenants on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has further heightened the intensity of the game.

Drama and conflicts have been frequent in the Bigg Boss house as contestants strive to secure their positions. Weekly eliminations have played a crucial role in altering the course of the game. So far, three participants have been evicted: Shrasti Verma was the first to leave, followed by Maryada Manish, who won Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, and most recently Priya Shetty. And now, all eyes are set on the upcoming eliminations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as six contestants have been nominated in week 4. These include Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu and Divya Nikhita.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 4: Who Is Safe?

As per the recent voting trends Sanjana Galrani has received the highest voting trends and is likely to be safe from eviction this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is In Bottom Three In Week 4?

To note, it is going to be tough fight for survival between Rithu, Srija, Divya and Harish who are struggling for votes. The voting trends suggest that Harish, Rithu and Srija are currently in bottom three and in danger zone of eviction.

It will be interesting to see who will be evicted post the Vijay Dashmi celebrations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting.