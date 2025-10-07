Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5: Not Bharani Or Suman; THIS Contestant Is Leading With Highest Votes

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5: The fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 ended with an unexpected twist, sparking widespread discussion. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season saw Haritha Harish, also known as the mask man, leave the show due to insufficient votes. His exit was a significant blow to the commoners' team, marking him as the third commoner eliminated this season. Among all the nominated contestants, Harish received the fewest votes and was eliminated. On the other hand, Srija Dammu narrowly avoided elimination.

Haritha's departure has intensified the dynamics within Bigg Boss Telugu 9. With his exit, three contestants have now left the show: Shrasti Verma and two other commoners, Maryada Manish and Priya Shetty. This development has added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing season. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its fifth week, speculation is rife regarding upcoming nominations. The show's dynamics continue to evolve with each passing week, keeping viewers on edge about who might be next in line for elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated For Eviction In Week 5?

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed the nomination of 10 contestants for the first time this season. The list of nominated contestants includes Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is Leading With Highest Votes?

As fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestants, there have been speculations about Bharani or Suman leading the voting trends. However, much to everyone's surprise, Thanuja Puttaswamy has managed to beat both Bharani and Suman to get the maximum votes in the voting trends. It will be interesting to see is she will be able to maintain the lead in the coming days.

Meanwhile, you can vote for your favourite contestant by logging into your Jio Hotstar account post subscription. Just go to the search bar and type Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Click on the show and you will see the option to vote. As you will click on it, all the nominated contestants will appear on your screen. Click on the one you want to save and submit your vote.