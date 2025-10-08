Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5 Update: Demon Pavan, Rithu, Srija Or Divya - Who Is In Bottom 3?



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has reached its 5th week and the new season of the popular reality show has been witnessing endless drama in the house. To begin with, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has welcomed commoners in the game who are giving a decent fight to the celebs. Yes! 6 commoners were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and they have intensified the game. Furthermore, the owners vs tenants format of the game further spiced up the game. Amid this, the nominations and eliminations have been a major a game changer.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has witnessed four eliminations so far including Shrasti Verma, Maryada Manish, Priya Shetty and Haritha Harish. Needless to say, the commoners team has been struggling to keep up against the celebs even after the entry of wild card Divya Nikhita. And now, as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in the 5th week, the recent nominations have left everyone brimming with an opinion as 10 contestants have been nominated for the first time this season including Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Safe This Week?

As per the recent voting trends, Thanuja Pattuswamy aka Tanuja Gowda has been leading the voting trends and is expected to escape the elimination smoothly with maximum votes in her favour

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is In Bottom Three?

On the other hand, while there have been speculations about who is in danger zone, the voting trends suggest that Demon Pavan, Rithu and Divya are in bottom three at the moment.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having a double elimination this week. If the reports turned out to be true, it will be interesting to see which two contestants will be out of the game this weekend.