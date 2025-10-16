Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 6: Thanuja, Suman, Divya, Bharani, Pavan or Ramu - Who Is In Bottom 3?



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Trends Week 6: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is filled with drama and surprises. The reality show has completed five weeks, and each day brings new twists for both the audience and contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 began with a theme of commoners versus celebrities, where commoners were chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced six new wild card entrants, adding more excitement to the house. These new contestants are Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha. Their arrival has certainly stirred things up in the Bigg Boss house.

The last weekend on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 saw a double elimination that left viewers buzzing. Flora Saini and Srija Dammu were sent home from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. This unexpected turn of events has sparked numerous opinions among fans and followers of the show. Contestants are on edge as they navigate alliances and strategies to stay in the game. With these eliminations followed by the next round of nominations have sparked speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in week 6.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 6

To note, 6 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. These included Ramu Rathod, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan and Divya Velamuri

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Trends Week 6: Who Is In Bottom 3?

As per the recent voting trends, it has been a tough fight for survival between Bharani, Divya, Ramu and Demon Pavan who are struggling for votes. To note, Bharani, Demon Pavan and Ramu Rathod are currently in bottom three at the moment and in danger zone for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 amid Diwali celebrations.

Meanwhile, Suman Shetty has managed to emerged as the new captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and will be sharing the captaincy with Gaurav Gupta. To note, this will happen for the first time in this season that Bigg Boss house will be having two captains at the same time.