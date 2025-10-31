Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 8: Kalyan Continues To Lead; Who Is In Bottom Three For Eviction?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 8: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been all about drama, tiffs and controversies since the first day. Hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 created history after it opened gates for the commoners for the first time who were selected through the unusual process of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The popular reality show is in the 8th week, it has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its mindboggling twists in the game. While the entry of wild card contestants early this month spiced up the game, former contestants had also returned in the house.

In fact, it is reported that Bharani has managed to secure a place in the house after beating Srija Dammu and will be once again competing for the trophy. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 also witnessed some major drama in the game after Suman Shetty locked horns with Sanjana Galrani after accusing her for crafting "fake love stories" and disrespectful behaviour. Amid this, this week's nomination task left everyone in immense shock and sparked speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in week 8.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 8?

For the uninitiated, Rithu Chowdary, Tanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Kalyan Padala, Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Duvvada, Demon Pawan and Sanjana Galrani have been nominated for elimination. While fans have been voting in large numbers, it is reported that Kalyan Padala is leading with highest number of votes as per the voting trends

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Bottom Three In Week 8?

Interestingly, as per the voting trends, Demon Pawan, Ramu, Madhuri and Gaurav have been struggling for votes this week. In fact, Ramu, Gaurav and Madhuri are said to be in bottom three and are currently in danger zone for eviction. It will be interesting to see if the tables will turn ahead of the weekend episode on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss Telugu 9