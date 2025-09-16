Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 2: Who Will Get Highest Votes Post Nomination?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss Telugu voting trends week 2: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu kicked off on September 7, with Nagarjuna Akkineni returning as the host. This season introduced a new twist by featuring 15 contestants, including common individuals for the first time. Five participants were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, adding a fresh dynamic to the show. The season also features two distinct houses, enhancing the celebrities versus commoners theme.

In this unique setup, commoners are portrayed as owners while celebrities take on the role of tenants. The drama intensified with the second nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Nine contestants faced potential elimination during the opening week. Those nominated in the first week included Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma, and Demon Pavan.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Voting Trends and Safe Contestants

According to recent voting trends, Suman Shetty has emerged as a favourite among viewers. He received the highest number of votes and is currently safe from elimination. Tanuja Gowda follows closely behind with the second-highest votes in her favour.

The competition is fierce as these contestants strive to remain in the game. Speculation is rife about who might be the first to exit this season. Meanwhile, Sanjana Galarani managed to avoid eviction despite being a unanimous choice for elimination by her housemates.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Possible Elimination

Flora Saini and Shrasti Verma were reportedly in bottom 2 during the first week. Both received low votes from the audience. Shrasti Verma got eliminated from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Sanjana Galarani's journey took an unexpected turn as she became the first captain of this season in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The anticipation now builds around which contestant will bid farewell during the first weekend's elimination round.

This season promises an intriguing battle for survival as contestants vie to remain in the competition. With its fresh concept and exciting twists, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to captivate audiences.