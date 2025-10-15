Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Thanuja, Suman Or...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image/Star Maa Twitter (X)

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 voting trends today: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is captivating viewers with its blend of drama, glamour, and unexpected twists. The show airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar, marking the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as host. This season introduces a new twist by including commoners alongside celebrities in the house.

The sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has intensified the atmosphere inside the house. Emotions are running high, and rivalries are deepening as ten contestants face nominations. Each contestant is striving to secure their place in the competition amidst growing tensions.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends

As the weekend approaches, excitement among fans is palpable. Social media buzzes with discussions and online polls, indicating a thrilling elimination round ahead. Early voting trends suggest Thanuja leads with strong viewer support, followed by Suman in second place and Demon Pavan in third.

The suspense lies at the bottom of the voting chart, where Bharani, Ramu, and Divya struggle with fewer votes. Fans speculate about who might face eviction this week, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming elimination episode.

Nominations for Week 6

This week's nominees include Demon Pavan, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Thanuja Gowda, Divya Nikhita, and Ramu Rathod. One of these contestants will leave during the weekend's elimination episode. The audience's votes will decide who stays and who departs from the Bigg Boss house.

Viewers can cast their votes until Friday, October 10 at 10 AM. Every vote counts as it plays a crucial role in determining the fate of those nominated this week.

Unofficial Fan Polls

It's essential to remember that these statistics come from unofficial fan polls circulating online. They do not represent confirmed voting data from the show itself. The final decision rests with official audience votes that will determine which contestant exits the Bigg Boss house.

The suspense will end on Sunday, October 19 when Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals the eviction results during the much-anticipated weekend episode. Fans eagerly await to see who will stay and who will bid farewell to Bigg Boss Telugu 9.