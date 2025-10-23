Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 6 Update: Ayesha Zeenath Quits Nagarjuna’s Within 10 Days Of Entry; Here's Why



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house ever since wild card contestants had made their way inside the house. The new season of the popular reality show, which created history by welcoming commoners as contestants for the first time, has come up with an interesting line up of contestants. While tiffs and rivalries have been going hand in hand on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, the wild card contestants have added new twists to the game in the show.

To note, six people had entered Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as wild card contestants including Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha. Amid all the drama, the recent nominations have also spiced up game as the fight to survive in the Bigg Boss house is getting tough with every passing day. For the uninitiated 8 contestants have been nominated for eviction including Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, Divya Velamuri and Ramya Moksha.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ayesha Zeenath Quits The Show

However, as the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to give each other a tough fight, as per a new update one of the contestants has taken a voluntary exit. We are talking about Ayesha Zeenath who is reportedly left Bigg Boss Telugu 9 just 10 days after entering the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ayesha Zeenath's Reason To Quit

According to media reports, Ayesha has sought voluntary exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 owing to health reasons. To note, the reports of Ayesha's exit have certainly come as a shock to her fans. While there are reports that she will be back in the game soon, an official announcement about her exit and possible return is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section, which contestants you are supporting on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.