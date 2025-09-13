Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: Here’s When 1st WKV Of Nagarjuna’s Show Will Premiere

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Ka Vaar Release Time: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu began on 7th September, with Nagarjuna Akkineni returning as the host. This season introduced a fresh concept by including 15 contestants, among them common people for the first time. The inclusion of everyday individuals was a significant twist, with five participants chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. In an exciting twist, this season features two separate houses, enhancing the celebrities versus commoners theme. Commoners are depicted as owners while celebrities assume the role of tenants.

This unique arrangement has captured viewers' attention and added an intriguing dynamic to the show. On the other hand, the drama intensified with the first nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. During the initial week, nine contestants faced nomination, escalating tensions within the house. Speculations have been rampant about who might be the first to leave this season. The initial week of nominations for elimination in the competition has seen nine contestants on the list. These individuals are Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma, and Demon Pavan. Amid the speculations for elimination, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is now gearing up for the first weekend ka vaar with host Nagarjuna Akkineni

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 9 Release Time

Wondering when will Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (Ep8) first weekend ka vaar will premiere on TV and online? Here's your answer. The first weekend episode will air on TV at 9 PM on Star Maa. Interestingly, you can watch the show simultaneously on JioHotstar at 9 PM.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Ep8: What To Expect?

Interestingly, the first weekend ka vaar will feature host Nagarjuna Akkineni setting stage on fire with an electrifying performance, followed by an interaction with the contestants. He will be reviewing everyone's performance tonight. In case you are wondering if the eliminations will be announced tonight, the answer is no. The announcement regarding the elimination will be made tomorrow (Sunday).

Meanwhile, Sanjana Galarani, who was the unanimous choice for eviction by the housemates, has successfully avoided being eliminated. She achieved this by becoming the first captain of the season. The upcoming weekend will reveal which contestant will leave Bigg Boss Telugu 9.