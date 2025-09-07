Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Asha Saini? All About Stree Actress Who Accused Her Ex-Beau Of Domestic Violence

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: The excitement is palpable as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 prepares for its grand debut on September 7, 2025. Fans are thrilled to see Nagarjuna Akkineni return as the host. The superstar has been associated with the popular reality show for years now and his charm and swag on the stage makes every season quite unmissable. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is coming with several new surprises this year and the highlight is the introduction of commoners as contestants alongside celebrities, all vying for the coveted winner's trophy.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is coming with Ranarangam - battlefield, promising intense competition and drama. In fact, Nagarjuna Akkineni has revealed that there will be two houses this time, aiming to double the entertainment factor for viewers. While the commoners contestants have been finalised through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, there have been endless speculations about who the celebs participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Among these is Asha Saini

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Who Is Asha Saini?

Renowned actress Flora Saini, who is also known as Asha Saini or Mayuri, is a popular Telugu actress who has also worked in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her debut with the 1999 release Prema Kosam and has worked with stars like Venkatesh, Balakrishna, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Vijayakanth, Prabhu, Karthik, Jagapati Babu etc. To note, the diva had made headlines after she played the titular role of Stree in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree.

Asha Saini Controversy

Asha aka Flora Saini had grabbed eyeballs when she opened up about being abused for her ex-boyfriend and live in partner Gaurang Doshi during the MeToo movement. In an interview with New18, the actress stated, "One night, he'd beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father's picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom's voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run - bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag (run and don't think if you have clothes on or not, If you have the money or not, run for your life). I ran to my home and I decided that I'm never going back".

Asha Saini Net Worth

The 46 years old actress reportedly has a net worth of Rs 35-40 and her major source of income happens to be films and webseries.

