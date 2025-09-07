Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Debjani Modak? Bengali Star Who Made Waves In South Is Now All Set For Drama

Who Is Debjani Modak: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is back with a fresh season, premiering on September 8, 2025, with host Nagarjuna Akkineni returning to the stage. Airing daily at 9:30 PM on Star Maa and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the show promises drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. This season's lineup features a dynamic mix of celebrities from various backgrounds, including television, cinema, and social media. Among them is Debjani Modak, a name that's already sparking curiosity among viewers. Who is she, and what makes her stand out in this year's contestant list? Here's a closer look at her journey so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Debjani Modak?

Debjani Modak was born in Kolkata, West Bengal, on March 20, 1996. Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. Until class 5th, Debjani did her schooling from St. John Diocesan Girl's H.S School and later went to St. Anthony's School. She later did BA in English Honors. After completing her studies, Debjani stepped into the acting career.

Debjani made her debut in the film industry with Bengali film Knockout. Later in 2015, she made her television industry debut with Bengali daily soap Aponjon. Debjani further shifted to Tamil television with Rasaathi and then made her debut in Telugu with Ennenno Janmala Bandham (Star Maa).

She won several awards and nominations with the Telugu Television serial 'Enneno Janmala Bandam.' She was declared the winner of the Best Wife category at the Star Maa Awards and was later conferred the Padmamohana Awards(PATS Media) in the Best Heroine category.

Debjani Modak is known by Kinni to her near and dear ones. Her official Instagram handle goes by the id @debjanimodak. She has 249K followers on her Instagram handle with only 63 following.

Debjani Modak has not been officially confirmed as a contestant for Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While her name has been mentioned in various media outlets as a potential participant. Debjani Modak is expected to bring charm, confidence, and curiosity to the season's lineup. Known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali television, she could showcase a mix of talent and strong personality if she joins the show. While some viewers may recognize her from popular serials, for many, this would be their first real introduction to the actress. If she participates, all eyes will be on how she navigates the drama, alliances, and tasks inside the Bigg Boss house.