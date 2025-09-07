Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Demon Pavan? Agnipariksha Winner Shares Why He Wants In On Nagarjuna’s Show

Who Is Demon Pavan: The wait is almost over! Demon Pavan has officially announced on his social media page that he is coming to the Bigg Boss house. Asking for the votes of the fans, Demon wrote on Instagram, "The wait is almost over! Last chance to keep your favorite shining in Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. VOTE NOW for Demon Pavan 🔥✨" To this, fans replied in the comment section, "I am waiting for see the Bigg Boss." Another continued to wish him the best of luck. If you're not familiar with Demon Pawan and his work, keep scrolling before you start watching Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Demon Pavan?

Demon Pavan is a social media influencer known for his bold and edgy persona, which has earned him the nickname "Demon."He gained popularity through his Instagram presence, where he shares content that resonates with a younger audience. His unique style and candid approach have made him a notable figure among influencers. Demon Pavan is originally named Krishna Pavan. His official Instagram handle is @demon_pavan. Demon Pavan has 173K followers on Instagram.

Demon Pavan claims to be single and "living in his own world." He is into acting, fitness and fashion. Demon Pavan was one of the contestants who was selected through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha process.

Demon Pavan has starred in many short films, including "Romance in YoYo Rooms' and 'Mohabbat.'

Ahead of the release of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Demon Pavan has been releasing various clips on social media from the Agnipariksha episode. After being selected for Bigg Boss, Demon Pavan revealed that he wanted to appear in the show to get the needed recognition. Jio Hotstar asks, "Did his appeal win you over?" To this, his fans replied, "All the pavangaaru🏆we will always support you🙌."

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premieres on September 7, 2025, launching at 7 pm IST on Star Maa and available to stream live on JioHotstar, including a full 24/7 live feed and nightly recaps.