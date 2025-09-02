Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Rithu Chowdary, The Social Media Star Rumoured To Enter The House?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Bigg Boss Telugu is returning with its ninth season on Star Maa from September 7, 2025, with simultaneous streaming on JioHotstar. Actor Nagarjuna is set to host the reality series once again, marking his seventh consecutive season as presenter. Ahead of the launch, speculation over the contestant list has intensified, with social media personality Rithu Chowdary emerging as one of the names linked to the show.

Rithu Chowdary is best known for her active presence on Instagram, where her short-form videos and reels have attracted a significant following. She regularly posts lifestyle and entertainment content that has resonated with younger audiences. While there is no official confirmation from the channel or makers, her recent Instagram update, "September will start well," has added fuel to the rumours of her possible participation.

'Agnipariksha' Sets Stage For Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Before the main season begins, the makers introduced a digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. The format is designed to give non-celebrity participants a chance to compete for a spot in the main house. The series, which began streaming on JioHotstar on August 22, 2025, is hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Sreemukhi, with Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep serving as judges.

The selection process for Agnipariksha has been extensive, moving through five levels. Out of a large pool of applicants, around 200 were initially shortlisted based on video submissions and screen presence. The second stage involved phone interviews, narrowing the pool to 100. These candidates then took part in group discussions, leading to 40 advancing to the in-person interview stage. From there, 15 contestants were chosen to perform tasks on the digital platform, where public voting ultimately decides who will move into the Bigg Boss house as commoner participants.

With the pre-show nearing completion, attention has shifted to the mix of celebrities and commoners who will occupy the house this season. While Rithu Chowdary's name is not officially confirmed, her potential entry has generated curiosity. Her popularity on social media and her ability to engage audiences could make her a notable presence if she joins the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will premiere on September 7, 2025, continuing the franchise's format of combining celebrity contestants with commoner entrants selected through Agnipariksha. The final list of participants will be revealed during the opening episode.