Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Srija Dammu? All About Influencer Who Became Runner Up In BB Telugu 9 Agnipariksha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: The anticipation is building as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 gears up for its grand premiere on September 7, 2025. Fans are eager to see Nagarjuna Akkineni return as the host. His longstanding association with the show and his charismatic presence make each season a must-watch. This year, the show promises new surprises, notably featuring commoners alongside celebrities competing for the winner's trophy. While commoner contestants were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, there has been much speculation about which celebrities will join the show.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9, themed Ranarangam - battlefield, promises intense drama and competition. Nagarjuna Akkineni has disclosed that this season will feature two houses, aiming to enhance the entertainment value for viewers. It is evident that commoners will be locking horns with the celebs and this new element has been the highlight of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Amid this, Srija Dammu has been making headlines as she is one of the commoners selected as contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Who Is Srija Dammu?

To note, Srija Dammu is a social media influencer who enjoys a following of 130K on Instagram. She became a household name post her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha wherein she emerged as a tough competitor. In fact, Srija Dammu became the second runner up of the show after Maryada Manish and has managed to secure a place in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Timings

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having its grand premiere on September 7 and it will air at 7 PM. The grand launch will air on Star Maa on TV and on JioHotstar on OTT tonight.

