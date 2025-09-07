Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Zubeda Ali? Know All About Comedian Ali’s Wife Who Is Entering Nagarjuna's Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: The excitement is palpable as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 prepares for its grand opening on September 7, 2025. Fans are thrilled to see Nagarjuna Akkineni return as the host. His enduring connection with the show and his magnetic presence make each season unmissable. This year, the show introduces new twists, including commoners competing alongside celebrities for the coveted winner's trophy. Commoner contestants were chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, sparking much speculation about which celebrities will join them. The show's format change has intrigued fans, who are eager to see how these dynamics play out in the upcoming episodes.

Themed Ranarangam - battlefield, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises intense drama and fierce competition. Nagarjuna Akkineni has revealed that this season will feature two houses, aiming to boost entertainment for viewers. The inclusion of commoners clashing with celebrities is a standout feature of this season. And while Bigg Boss Telugu 9 started on a grand note, the makers have brought in an interesting line up of contestants. Among these is renowned comedian Ali's wife Zubeda Ali

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Who Is Zubeda Ali?

For the uninitiated, Zubeda Sultana aka Zubeda Ali happens to be renowned actor and comedian Ali's wife. The couple has married in 1994 and have two daughters and a son together. Zubeda is also a popular social media star and enjoys a following of 1.7 million followers. This isn't all. She is a popular TouTube Vlogger as well with 1.77 million subscribers. Besides she also into restaurant business which operates in Hyderabad.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Full Contestants List

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has currently welcomed seven contestants in the house including Tanuja Gowda, Asha Saini, Soldier Kalyan, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Haritha Harish and Bharani Kumar. To note, more contestants are awaited in the house. It will be interesting to see what twists Bigg Boss will be brining in season 9.