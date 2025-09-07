Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Ramu Rathod? Know All About The Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu Singer As He Enters Nagarjuna's S

Ramu Rathod, a celebrated folk singer from Telangana, is speculated to join Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. His unique musical journey and vibrant cultural background may enrich the reality show’s dynamic, bringing folk traditions to a wider audience.

As the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 approaches on September 7, excitement is building among fans eager to discover the final list of contestants. One name generating significant buzz is Ramu Rathod, a folk singer from Telangana. He has won over many with his captivating voice and the viral success of his song "Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu."

Ramu Rathod's roots trace back to Gopalpur in Bhutpur mandal, Mahbubnagar district, Telangana. Born into a Banjara Lambadi tribal family as the youngest of five siblings, he was immersed in cultural traditions from an early age. His parents, Kishan Nayak and Kamalabai, nurtured his passion for performing arts. During his school years, he gained recognition for his singing and dancing at cultural events.

Folk Tradition and Musical Journey

Ramu's musical journey is deeply influenced by iconic artists like Gorati Venkanna and the revolutionary Gaddar movement. He embraced folk music and dance as his life's calling. His unique style combines the vibrant energy of Lambadi traditions with contemporary rhythms, making him a standout performer in the folk music scene. Digital platforms like YouTube have helped him introduce Telugu folk music to a broader audience.

The turning point in Ramu Rathod's career came with his viral track "Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu." Produced on a modest budget of ₹5 lakh, it became a digital sensation, amassing hundreds of millions of views and reportedly generating around ₹1 crore in revenue. This success demonstrated the commercial potential of folk art in today's digital landscape.

Speculations About Bigg Boss Telugu 9

There is widespread speculation that Ramu Rathod will be among the contestants entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. Although official confirmation from the show's producers is pending, fans are excited about the possibility of him bringing his vibrant folk energy to the reality show. His participation could add cultural richness to the season while introducing traditional art forms to mainstream audiences.

Following his initial success, Ramu released several other hits such as "Sommasilli Pothunnave O Chinni Ramulamma," its sequel "Sommasilli Pothunnave Part 2," and "Pacha Bottu Bavaayo." These songs further solidified his status as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Telugu folk music.

Ramu pursued higher education in Mahbubnagar but remained deeply connected to his love for folk art. This passion has been a guiding force throughout his life and career.

The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to grow as fans eagerly await confirmation of Ramu Rathod's participation. His presence would not only bring authenticity but also offer viewers an opportunity to appreciate traditional art forms within a popular entertainment platform.