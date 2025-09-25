Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry: Who Is Divya Nikitha? Know All About The First Wild Card Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is being hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been captivating audiences since its debut earlier this month. The show has introduced several surprises, keeping viewers engaged. A notable change this season is the participation of ordinary individuals alongside celebrities. Six people from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha joined nine celebrities, creating a unique mix. The format of owners and tenants distinguishes this season, with commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants, adding an intriguing twist to the competition.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has kept both viewers and contestants on edge from the start and there are no second thoughts about it. Two weeks into the show, two eliminations have already heightened the tension. Shrasti Verma was the first to exit during the initial weekend ka vaar. Following her was Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, who became the first commoner to be evicted in the second week. And now, there are reports about Bigg Boss Telugu 9 welcoming its first wild card contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry

To note, four participants from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha are set to join the Bigg Boss house this evening (September 25, 2025). The episode featuring the wild card entries will air at 9:30PM on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar. The individuals entering include Syed Shakib, Naga Prashanth, Divya Nikitha, and Anusha Ratnam. However, according to media reports, only one of these entrants will become a wild card contestant. This decision is expected to be made through a specific task. According to media reports, Divya has been finalised as first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Who Is Divya Nikitha?

For the uninitiated, Divya Nikitha has been a renowned social media influencer who enjoys 139K followers. The diva is known for making funny but relatable reels. She grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and was touted to be one of the most popular contestants.

The anticipation is building as the wild card entry is set to shake things up in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Viewers are eager to find out which of the six nominated contestants will face elimination this week. The nominees include Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Haritha Harish, and Kalyan Padala. It will be interesting to see who will become the third contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.