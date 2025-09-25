Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card: Shakib, Divya, Naga Prashant or Anusha; Who Will Be 1st Wild Card Contestant?



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been making waves since its launch earlier this month. The show has introduced several unexpected elements, keeping the audience hooked. A significant change this season is the inclusion of ordinary people as participants. Six individuals from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha joined nine celebrities in the house, creating a unique dynamic. The format of owners and tenants sets this season apart. Commoners are assigned as owners, while celebrities play the role of tenants, adding an intriguing twist to the competition. This novel approach has piqued viewers' interest in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu has managed to keep the audience hooked and the contestants on their toes since the beginning itself. And while two weeks have passed by, the two eliminations so far have intensified the game. To note, Shrasti Verma was the first to leave during the initial weekend ka vaar. She was followed by Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, who became the first commoner to be evicted from the house during the second week. And while speculations are rife about the next elimination, the makers have decided to bring in the twist of a wild card contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Entry Twist

To note, 4 commoners from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will be entering Bigg Boss house tonight. These include Syed Shakib, Naga Prashanth, Divya Nikitha and Anusha Ratnam. However, as per the media reports only one of them will emerge as a wild card contestant and it will reportedly be decided through some task.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 First Wild Card Contestant Name Revealed

As per a viral tweet on social media, Divya Nikitha will become the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and will be staying in the house. However, the official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, as the wild card entry is expected to intensify the game, it will be interesting to see who among the six nominated contestants - Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Haritha Harish and Kalyan Padala - will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 this week.