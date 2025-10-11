Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Update: Madhuri Divala To Nikhil Nair; Know All About Wild Card Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Contestants Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, currently in its fifth week, is packed with drama. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season has introduced a new twist by allowing commoners to participate alongside celebrities. This unique concept has captured the audience's attention. Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 took an unexpected turn as ten contestants faced nomination for elimination. Among those nominated are Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala.

Among all the nominated contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Flora Saini made headlines after receiving a black star for being uninteresting, resulting in her direct nomination for two consecutive weeks. With fans voting eagerly, speculation is rife about who might exit the show next. Amid this, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to witness another dhamakedar twist in the game as the makers are set to introduce 6 wild card contestants who are expected to spice up the game

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card Contestants

Madhuri Divvala

To note, Madhuri is a classical dancer, women entrepreneur, social media influencer, and advocate. She made headlines for her relationship with YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas and is quite popular on social media.

Alekhya Chitti Pickles Ramya (Ramya Moksha)

A popular Instagram influencer, Ramya has been in the headlines for her pickle business, Alekya Chitti Pickles. In fact, her controversy with one of the customers made her a household name. Ramya is expected to make her big screen debut soon as well.

Ayesha Zeenath

The Kerala beauty is known for her stint in shows like Savitri Gari Abbayi and Urvashivo Rakshasivo. Besides, Ayesha's performance in Kirrak Boys Khiladi Girls also grabbed eyeballs.

Sreenivasa Sayee

Sreenivasa Sayee is known for his performance in Golconda High School which made him the talk of the town. He was later seen in Shubhalekhalu and Vinara Sodhara Veerakumara and has been looking for a new start in his career with Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Gaurav Gupta

Known for his performance in Geetha LLB, Malli, Gaurav has been one of the renowned names in the Telugu Industry and is expected to spice up things inside BB house.

Nikhil Nair

The handsome hunk has pursued his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, followed by an MBA and went on to make his career in modelling and acting. Nikhil made his debut with ETV Telugu serial Maguva and got his share of fame with Malayalam serial Ammayariyathe. Nikhil's performance in Intinti Gruhalakshmi grabbed him a lot of eyeballs.

When Will Wild Card Contestants Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

In case you are wondering when will the wild card contestants will enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9, here's your answer. To note, the wild card contestants will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 9 on Sunday (October 12).