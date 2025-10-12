Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wild Card: Who Is Ayesha Zeenath? All About Former Contestant Who Locked Horns With Kamal

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Update: Big Boss Telugu 9 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is in its week and brimming with drama. This season has introduced a fresh twist by allowing commoners to join celebrities in the house. This novel concept has intrigued viewers. Recently, the show took an unexpected turn as ten contestants were nominated for elimination. The nominees include Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala. Needless to say it is a tough fight to survive.

Interestingly, Flora Saini has become a focal point among the nominated contestants after receiving a black star for being uninteresting. This led to her direct nomination for two weeks in a row. Fans are voting eagerly, and speculation is rife about who might leave the show next. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is gearing up for another exciting twist as six wild card contestants are set to enter the game and add more spice including Madhuri Divvala, Ayesha Zeenath, Ramya Moksha, Nikhil Nair, Sreenivasa Sayee and Gaurav Gupta. Among these, Aysha Zeenath has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Aysha Zeenath?

Ayesha is a renowned face in the Tamil industry who made her debut with Ponmagal Vanthal in 2018 despite facing objection from her family. However, her performance in Sathya made her a household name. She had participated in Ready Steady Po in 2017 and was later seen in movies like Uppu Puli Karam and Tara. Besides, she has also been working in movies like Moi Virundu and Rambo.

For the uninitiated, Ayesha Zeenath is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 who is known for her bold attitude and headstrong opinions. In fact, she had locked horns with the then Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan and was eliminated later. To note, Ayesha Zeenath was engaged to Haran Reddy in 2023. However, they had reportedly called off the engagement.

When Will Aysha Zeenath Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

Wondering when Aysha Zeenath will enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as a wild card contestant? Well, she are likely to be introduced on the show at 7 PM tonight during Bigg Boss Fire Storm and she along with other wild card contestants will be entering the house at 9:30 PM.

Are you excited to see Ayesha Zeenath inside Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comment section below.