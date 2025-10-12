Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Contestant: Who Is Madhuri Divvala? Will She Win Show?

Madhuri Divvala Bigg Boss Telugu 9 wildcard contestant: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have added a new twist in the tale by introducing six new wildcard contestants to spice up the game.

Our reliable industry source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will witness a massive twist with the introduction of six wildcard contestants. Taking things a notch higher, the channel and the production house have decided to introduce new faces that will change the course of the game. While existing equations have been built in the game, new faces are expected to shake things up. The makers are confident that the new wildcards will strike a chord with the audience, giving intense competition to the original contestants.

Who Is Madhuri Divvala (Madhuri Duvvada)? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Contestant

Madhuri Divvala, a classical dancer and entrepreneur from Andhra Pradesh, is also a social media influencer. She is known for sharing videos related to dance, lifestyle, and advocacy on social media. Known for her candid nature, Madhuri often finds herself in the spotlight. Her relationship with MLC Duvvada Srinivas has become the talk of the town.

There was speculation that Madhuri might join Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as a wildcard contestant. Her potential entry into the show has generated buzz among fans and followers. The official Instagram handle of Star Maa confirmed that she is indeed a part of the show.

Star Maa wrote, "Grace with grit. Fire with flair. #DuvvadaMadhuri walks into the Bigg Boss house to set Season 9 ablaze with her unstoppable energy (sic)."

Who Is Madhuri Divvala's Husband?

Madhuri's relationship with MLC Duvvada Srinivas has often made headlines. They are not married. Their association often attracts media attention as YSR Congress Party MLC has reportedly left his family and wife, and currently living with Divvala Madhuri.

As Madhuri potentially steps into the Bigg Boss house, viewers are eager to see how she navigates the challenges inside the show as the contestants have to be deal with several physical and mental tasks.