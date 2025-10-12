Srinivas Sai Bigg Boss Telugu 9 wildcard contestant: Things are about to change inside the BB 9 house. If you thought that the drama in the show was over, you're mistaken. The makers have decided to add a new twist in the tale.

Our reliable industry source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will witness a massive twist with the introduction of six wildcard contestants. Taking things a notch higher, the channel and the production house have decided to introduce new faces that will change the course of the game. While existing equations have been built in the game, new faces are expected to shake things up. The makers are confident that the new wildcards will strike a chord with the audience, giving intense competition to the original contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Contestant: Who Is Srinivas Sai (Sreenivasa Sayee)?

Srinivas Sai, a Telugu actor, has gained recognition for his roles in TV serials such as Golconda High School. His youthful charm on screen has helped him build a growing fan base within the television industry. According to media reports, he was speculated to be one of the wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Star Maa's official Instagram confirmed his entry inside the BBT 9 house as a wildcard contestant.

Sreenivasa Sayee gained attention with his role in Golconda High School, which brought him widespread recognition. Following this, he appeared in Shubhalekhalu and Vinara Sodhara Veerakumara. Now, he is seeking a fresh opportunity to advance his career by participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.