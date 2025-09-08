Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Daily Pay Of Contestants Revealed, From Commoners To Top Celebrities

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Remuneration: Bigg Boss Telugu has returned with its ninth season, following the completion of eight successful seasons. The show kicked off its grand launch on Sunday, September 7, 2025, with actor Nagarjuna Akkineni resuming his role as host.

One of the notable aspects of this season is the inclusion of contestants from the "commoners" category. Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, a digital pre-show that began on August 22, 2025, featured 40 commoners competing for a spot in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. From these, 15 were shortlisted to perform tasks judged by former contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep, with Sreemukhi as host. During the grand launch, Kalyan, Priya, and Pavan entered the house via public votes, while Harish, Manish, and Srija were selected by the jury.

This inclusion of commoners alongside celebrities adds fresh dynamics to the house and helps maintain viewer engagement.

The first celebrity to enter the house was Thanuja Gowda, a known face from Telugu television. Actress Flora Saini followed her entry, and the third contestant to enter was a commoner, army personnel Kalyan. Subsequent entries, both celebrity and non-celebrity, have contributed to keeping the audience's attention engaged. Overall, this season features a total of 15 contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Contestants' Pay

A topic generating considerable discussion on social media is the daily remuneration of contestants. According to reports cited by Telugu News18, commoners such as Kalyan, Srija, Manish, Priya, and Harish are receiving between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 per day. Participants with minor fame or social media influence, including folk singer Ramu Rathod, reportedly earn ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 daily. Established TV and film personalities like Sanjjana Garlani, Shrasti Verma, Thanuja, and Flora Saini are said to earn more than ₹30,000 per day. Top-tier celebrity entrants, including Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, Immanuel, and Bharani, reportedly receive up to ₹40,000 per day. The pay structure appears to take into account contestants' popularity, previous work, and audience appeal.

Audiences are keen to track how long participants will remain in the house, who will gain more public support, and how these dynamics will unfold in upcoming episodes. From the start, Season 9 has sparked conversations online, with discussions on contestant entries, pay scales, and the unfolding drama contributing to the ongoing buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu.