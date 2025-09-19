Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Flora Saini Deserves Better: Support Pours In For The Actress

Flora Saini, a talented and popular actress, is facing relentless bullying and harassment from her housemate Sanjana in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Sanjana's behavior towards Flora has been particularly disturbing, as she continues to tease and mock Flora day and night.

The Latest Incident

The latest incident involves Sanjana asking Flora a question, to which Flora responded with a simple "hain." Sanjana has now taken this word and is using it to mock Flora, asking everyone in the house to say "hain" in a bid to tease her. This behavior is not only hurtful but also showcases Sanjana's vindictive nature.

Flora's Suffering

Flora is quietly suffering in the house, without any support from her fellow housemates. Despite being a trendsetter and providing great content to the show, Flora is being targeted by Sanjana's evil tactics. It's unfortunate that Sanjana's behavior is portraying her in a negative light, while Flora's strength and resilience are going unappreciated.

Support for Flora

We stand in support of Flora Saini and appreciate her courage in the face of adversity. Flora's talent, dedication, and positive attitude make her a valuable contestant on the show, and she deserves to be treated with respect and kindness.

Let's hope the situation improves, and Flora gets the support and appreciation she deserves in the Bigg Boss Telugu house.