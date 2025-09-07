Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Who Is Sanjjanaa Galrani, Multi-Industry Actor Joining The Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Launch: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu commenced on September 7, airing on Star Maa at 7 pm and simultaneously streaming on JioHotstar. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has once again taken up hosting duties, continuing in a role he has been associated with since the show's third edition. This year marks a significant change for the Telugu reality series, as the format has opened its doors to commoner contestants through a specially designed pre-show segment.

The prelude, titled Agnipariksha, was hosted by Sreemukhi and ran for two weeks before the season premiere. Former contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep served as judges in the selection process. Following several rounds of evaluation, a handful of participants from non-celebrity backgrounds were shortlisted to join the house alongside known faces from the entertainment industry.

As per reports, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani is among the celebrity entrants this season. Her participation has drawn attention, as she brings with her a career spanning multiple film industries.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Sanjjanaa Galrani?

As Bigg Boss Telugu enters its ninth season, one of the reported celebrity names drawing attention is actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. Her presence in the lineup has sparked curiosity, not only because of her film work across multiple industries but also due to her visibility on reality television in the past.

Sanjjanaa first became known to audiences in the mid-2000s, appearing in a small role in the Telugu film Soggadu before gaining recognition in Kannada cinema with Ganda Hendathi (2006), a remake of Murder. She later featured in Puri Jagannadh's Bujjigadu (2008), acting alongside Prabhas and Trisha. Over time, she worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films, taking on a variety of roles. Among her notable appearances are the Kannada crime drama Dandupalya 2 (2017) and the Malayalam big-budget project Casanova (2012), where she starred with Mohanlal.

Beyond films, Sanjjanaa has maintained a steady presence on television and digital platforms. She participated in Bigg Boss Kannada during its inaugural season and was also seen on the Hindi reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. These appearances expanded her reach beyond cinema and introduced her to a wider television audience.

Her career, however, has not been without controversy. In 2020, she was arrested during an investigation into a drug case connected to the Kannada film industry and later released on bail after three months. Despite the legal challenges, she has continued to remain active in the entertainment space.

On the personal front, Sanjjanaa is married to Bangalore-based vascular surgeon Azeez Pasha, and the couple has a young son.

Now, with her reported participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Sanjjanaa steps once again into a format where personal dynamics play out under constant public view. For a performer who has already experienced reality television, her time in the Telugu version of the show will likely be followed closely to see how she adapts to the blend of celebrity and non-celebrity contestants inside the house.