Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Who Is Shrasti Verma, The Choreographer Turned Actress Joining The Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu began on September 7 at 7 pm, airing on Star Maa and streaming simultaneously on JioHotstar. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni returned as the host, continuing in a role he has held since the third season.

This season introduces a new format with the inclusion of non-celebrity participants. To select these contestants, the producers organized a two-week pre-launch event called Agnipariksha. Television anchor Sreemukhi hosted the event, while former Bigg Boss contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep served as judges. After multiple rounds, six individuals from the general public were reportedly chosen to enter the house: Dammu Sreeja, Haritha Harish (popularly known as Mask Man Harish), Army Pawan Kalyan, Maryada Manish, Divya Nikhitha, and Priya Shetty.

Alongside them, a lineup of actors and entertainers is reportedly set to take part in the show. Names reported include Jabardasth Emmanuel, Harshith Reddy, Suman Setty, Asha Saini (also known as Flora Saini), Tanuja Gowda, Shrasti Verma, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdary, Debjani Modak, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Bharani Shankar, who is also referred to as Bharani Kumar.

A look at Shrasti Verma's career

Shrasti Verma, who is part of the reported contestants' list for Bigg Boss Telugu 9, began her career behind the scenes before moving to the front of the camera. She was associated with several large-scale Telugu and pan-Indian productions as part of the choreography teams, contributing to films such as Rangasthalam, Pushpa, Jailer, Vikrant Rona, Game Changer, and Maaveeran. Her early involvement with dance eventually brought her into the spotlight through appearances on television dance competitions, where she became a familiar face to viewers.

Acting followed soon after. Her first major role was in Yatha Raja Thata Praja, directed by Srinivas Vittala. In the film, she was paired with choreographer Jani Master, under whom she had initially trained. Although her professional journey has occasionally been linked with her mentor, Shrasti Verma has worked on carving out her own space in the industry, balancing film work with choreography assignments.

Now, with her reported entry into the Bigg Boss house, she steps into another highly visible platform, one that will test how she navigates group dynamics, tasks, and public scrutiny over an extended period.