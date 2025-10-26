Bison Telugu Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhruv Vikram - Mari Selvaraj Film Shows Growth After Solid Opening

Bison Box Office Collection: The Telugu version of Bison Kaalamaadan, titled Bison, has picked up momentum at the box office following its release on October 24, 2025. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the sports action drama starring Dhruv Vikram has seen an improvement in collections on its second day, reflecting growing audience turnout across key Telugu-speaking regions. Distributed by Jagathambe Films, Bison has managed to gain traction among viewers despite being a dubbed release.

According to early trade reports, the film's Day 2 earnings in Telugu states surpassed those of its opening day, suggesting positive word-of-mouth. This trend mirrors the film's performance in Tamil Nadu, where the original version, Bison Kaalamaadan, opened on October 17 and went on to collect over ₹35 crore worldwide in its first five days, as confirmed by its producer, Applause Entertainment. The Telugu version now appears to be benefiting from the growing buzz surrounding the film's themes and performances.

Bison Storyline, Cast & Crew

Bison traces the story of a young man navigating deep social and personal challenges, choosing sports as a path of transformation. Set against the backdrop of rural struggles and societal divides, the film explores courage, discipline, and resilience. Dhruv Vikram plays the central role, supported by an ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and Aruvi Madhan.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Sakthi Thiru, and music composer Nivas K. Prasanna. The art direction is by Kumar Gangappan, while action choreography is handled by Dhilip Subbarayan. Costume design is credited to Aegan Ekambaram, and VFX is managed by Harihara Suthan of Lorven.

Bison is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, with co-producers Sunil Chainani, Pramod Cheruvalath, Prasoon Garg, and Manind Bedi.

As the film continues its third day in theaters, trade analysts are observing whether the weekend momentum will carry into the upcoming weekdays, which will influence its performance at the Telugu box office.