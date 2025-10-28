Chiranjeevi Deepfake Video Controversy: Telugu Megastar's Obscene AI Clips Go Viral On Adult Sites; FIR Filed

Chiranjeevi Viral Deepfake Obscene Video Controversy: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, one of India's most respected and beloved actors, has found himself in the headlines for a shocking and deeply concerning reason. The veteran star, who has entertained audiences for over four decades with iconic performances in films like Indra, Tagore, and Waltair Veerayya, is now the victim of a disturbing deepfake scandal that has shaken the Telugu film industry. In a bizarre turn of events, obscene AI-generated videos featuring his morphed face and body have surfaced online, circulating across various adult websites.

Telugu cinema legend Chiranjeevi has found himself at the centre of a shocking deepfake scandal that has taken the internet by storm. In a disturbing and unethical act, explicit AI-generated videos - created using advanced artificial intelligence tools - digitally manipulated Chiranjeevi's facial expressions and physique, making it appear as though the actor is part of explicit content, according to Mathrubhumi.

The clips have reportedly been monetised by unknown individuals who are believed to be earning revenue through their circulation. The scandal has caused outrage among fans and sparked serious concerns about the dangerous rise of deepfake technology and its potential to damage reputations.

As per the same report, a case has been registered under several provisions, including Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Sections 79, 294, 296, and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 2(c), 3, and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Chiranjeevi Viral Obscene AI Video Controversy: Telugu Megastar's Statement

The 70-year-old superstar, who has also served as a politician and humanitarian, is said to be deeply disturbed by the incident. Chiranjeevi has now demanded immediate legal action, calling for both criminal and technical investigations against all those responsible for creating, sharing, and profiting from the obscene videos.

Chiranjeevi remarked that the circulation of AI-generated deepfake p*rnographic content has caused "serious and irreversible damage" to his long-standing image and hard-earned reputation built over decades.

In his complaint, the actor stated, "These manufactured videos are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, thereby distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill. Such acts not only inflict personal and emotional distress upon me and my loved ones but also mislead the general public by creating a false and defamatory narrative that contradicts my true character and public image," as reported by Mint.