Cooku With Jathiratnalu Winner Name: Who Will Win Cooku With Jathiratnalu Finale?

Cooku With Jathiratnalu winner name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting finale episode of Cooku With Jathiratnalu as the show is all set to culminate its journey with a blockbuster grand finale episode. The cooking-based show has been making waves since its inception, entertaining the audience with the perfect blend of comedy and cooking.

When And Where To Watch Cooku With Jathiratnalu Grand Finale Episode On TV And OTT?

Wondering how to watch Cooku With Jathiratnalu finale episode online? The last episode of the show will telecast on Saturday (August 30) and Sunday (August 31) at 9pm on Star Maa.

In case you're unable to watch the episode on television, you need not worry. You can live stream the episode on JioHotstar if you have a paid subscription. The show will be available for streaming on the OTT platform for the viewers.

"Star Maa is gearing up for the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 on September 7, 2025. The channel wants to end things on a blockbuster note and has planned a special two-episode finale for Cooku With Jathiratnalu. Expect drama, comedy, eand motions as the makers have planned to take the audience on a roller coaster ride. Considering the success of the show, the channel is keen to bring back the second season of Cooku With Jathiratnalu," a reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Who Will Win Cooku With Jathiratnalu Finale? Winner Name To Be Announced On...

The top six finalists of Cooku With Jathiratnalu have left no stone unturned to win the game by showcasing their culinary skills. Despite the ups and downs, the top six contestants have managed to stay strong in the game, winning the hearts of the audience.

Prabhakar, Baba Bhaskar, Tanuja, Sujitha, Yashmi, Srinivasa Rao are competing for the winner's trophy of Cooku With Jathiratnalu. One of them will lift the trophy and take home the winner cash prize money along with sponsored gifts.

The Cooku With Jathiratnalu winner name will be announced on Sunday (August 31) at 11:30pm on Star Maa. The channel has remained tight-lipped about the developments related to the winner and first runner-up.