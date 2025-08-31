Cooku With Jathiratnalu Winner Prize Money: Who Is Sujitha? Who Won Show? Runner-up Got...

Cooku With Jathiratnalu winner prize money: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Sujitha as she has lifted the winner's trophy of Cooku With Jathiratnalu. The grand finale episode of the reality kept the audience hooked to their television sets till the last minute.

Viewers waited with bated breath to know who won Cooku With Jathiratnalu. The finale episode was a crackling affair as the cooks and celebrities entertained us with their punches and comic skits.

Who Is Cooku With Jathiratnalu Winner Sujitha?

Prabhakar, Baba Bhaskar, Tanuja, Sujitha, Yashmi, and Srinivasa Rao competed for the winner's trophy. After a journey of over three months, Sujitha was crowned as the winner of Cooku With Jatiratnalu.

The official Instagram handle of Star Maa shared a post to congratulate Sujitha. The winner can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in the pictures.

The caption for the post read, "She cooked, she laughed, she conquered! A well-deserved victory for Cook Sujitha ❤️ Congratulations on lifting the #CookuWithJathirathnalu trophy (sic)."

"Star Maa is gearing up for the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 on September 7, 2025. The channel wants to end things on a blockbuster note and has planned a special two-episode finale for Cooku With Jathiratnalu. Expect drama, comedy, and motions as the makers have planned to take the audience on a roller coaster ride. Considering the success of the show, the channel is keen to bring back the second season of Cooku With Jathiratnalu," an industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering who Sujita Dhanush is? She is a popular name in the Telugu entertainment industry. Her Instagram bio reads, "You will grow beautifully in your own way, believe in god."

With over 1.5 million followers, she is one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram in the show.

While Sujitha walked away with Rs 10 lakh as winner prize money, the first runner-up received brand-sponsored gifts but no cash prize.

Cooku With Jathiratnalu finale turned out to be a blockbuster affair, and now Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 will take over the slot on weekends from September 7, 2025.