Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 (Telugu): Rajinikanth's Film Hits ₹50 Crore, Crosses Lifetime Gross Of Leo

Coolie Box Office Collection In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Day 4: Coolie, the Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in the Telugu states on its fourth day of release. Rajinikanth leads an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde making special appearances. The film was released globally on 14 August 2025.

According to film industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Coolie has now surpassed the lifetime gross of the 2023 release Leo in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, entering the ₹50 crore gross club in the region. The film has also performed strongly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, contributing to its expanding worldwide box office total.

Coolie: Story Overview, Cast & Crew

Set against the harbors of Visakhapatnam and Chennai, the film follows Devaraj, a former coolie union leader, as he navigates a complex criminal network after the mysterious death of a friend. His investigation draws him into smuggling rings, covert operations, and personal vendettas, where shifting alliances and hidden identities create high-stakes confrontations affecting those around him.

Supporting roles in the film are played by Lollu Sabha Maaran, Kanna Ravi, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, Charle, Kaali Venkat, Dileepan, Karate Karrthi, Rishikanth, Ravi Raghavendra, Karthikeya Dev, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Subramaniapuram Dumka Mari, Baburaj, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ajay.

The film's cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and a musical score composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the screenplay with Chandhru Anbazhagan, while the story is credited to Kanagaraj.

With Sunday marking its fourth day in theaters, box office observers are closely monitoring Coolie's ongoing collections to gauge its first-weekend trajectory and overall global performance.