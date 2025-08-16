Coolie Vs War 2 Collection Day 2 (Telugu): Rajinikanth Vs Hrithik-Jr NTR; WHO Won On Independence Day?

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Telugu): It's the cinematic clash fans had been waiting for-Coolie vs War 2. Released on August 14, 2025, the two mega-budget films locked horns at the box office in one of the most anticipated face-offs of the year. With massive star power, sky-high budgets, and fan bases stretching across the globe, this Independence Day weekend turned into a full-blown box office battlefield.

Both films were released with tremendous hype and recorded impressive advance bookings. On opening day, War 2 took a slight lead in multiplexes and urban circuits, driven by its slick production, loyal franchise fans, and international appeal. Meanwhile, Coolie dominated mass centers and single screens, drawing crowds with its emotional core and energetic dance numbers. Did the domination change on the occasion of Independence Day 2025 holiday (yesterday)? Let's take a closer look at Coolie vs War 2's day 2 box office report card in the Telugu belt.

Coolie (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 2 On Independence Day 2025

Superstar Rajinikanth is back-and how! Coolie (2025), released on August 14, has stormed into theatres like a cinematic tsunami. With soaring expectations, massive pre-release buzz, and the Thalaivar magic in full form, Coolie has turned into a blockbuster event that's captivating fans, dominating headlines, and rewriting box office records across South India and beyond.

As per Sacnilk, Coolie netted a strong Rs 15.5 cr in the Telugu belt on the day of its release. Despite the Independence Day holiday, the overall numbers recorded a slight drop, including the Telugu figures. According to the trade tracking site, Thalaivar 171 is estimated to have earned around Rs 13 cr on Friday (Aug 15), taking the total 2-day Telugu collection to Rs 28.5 cr (approx.). The Telugu dubbed version added around Rs 13 cr on day 2.

Day 1: ₹ 65 Cr [Tamil: 44.5 Cr; Hindi: 4.5 Cr; Telugu: 15.5 Cr; Kannada: 0.5 Cr]

Day 2: ₹ 53.5 Cr [Tamil: 33.5 Cr; Hindi: 6.5 Cr; Telugu: 13 Cr; Kannada: 0.5 Cr]

Total - ₹ 118.50 Cr [Rough Data]

Telugu: ₹ 28.5 Cr [Approx.]

War 2 (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 2 On Independence Day 2025

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced under the YRF Spy Universe banner, War 2 was one of 2025's most awaited releases. Despite mixed reviews, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's spy-thriller sequel netted around Rs 52 cr on the day of its release, as per Sacnilk.

On Independence Day, the movie bounced back and saw an overall hike. But, the Telugu figures recorded a drop. As updated by the trade tracking site, War 2 minted around Rs 56.35 cr, out of which Rs 12 cr (rough data) came from the Telugu belt. Overall, the net numbers are estimated to be at Rs 108.35 cr in 2 days.

Day 1: ₹ 52 Cr [Hindi: 29 Cr; Tamil: 0.25 Cr; Telugu: 22.75 Cr]

Day 2: ₹ 56.35 Cr [Hindi: 44 Cr; Tamil: 0.35 Cr; Telugu: 12 Cr]

Total - ₹ 108.35 Cr [Rough Data]

Telugu ₹ 24.75 Cr [Approx.]

Coolie Vs War 2 Telugu Collection Day 2: Which Film Won On Independence Day 2025?

Even though War 2 won the opening day number game over Coolie in the Telugu belt, the Rajinikanth starrer took over the ticket counters in Telugu states on Independence Day. If the latest Coolie Vs War 2 comparison is to go by, Thalaivar 171 is leading the clash in the Telugu-speaking states over War by a noticeable margin of around Rs 3.75 cr.

On Independence Day 2025, Coolie (Telugu) led the number game by almost Rs 1 cr, as per Sacnilk data.