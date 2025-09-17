Daksha EXCLUSIVE! Lakshmi Manchu Blasts Actresses For Targeting South Industry Over Casting Couch Debate

Lakshmi Manchu Exclusive: Whether it's in front of the camera or behind the mic, Lakhsmi Manchu has never been the one to play it safe. Known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, the actress, producer and television presenter doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. As Laakshmi gears up for the release of her upcoming Telugu release, Daksha, the actress sat down with us (Filmibeat) for an exclusive chit-chat session and bared her soul in this interview.

In this candid interview, Lakshmi Manchu was unapologetically herself, fiercely firing back at female actors who single out the South film industry over casting couch controversies. She also opened up about sharing the screen with her father, Mohan Babu, for the very first time, and why she believes her career might have unfolded differently if she weren't his daughter.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

1) You've always chosen unconventional roles. What made Daksha stand out from everything you've done so far?

The reason I did Daksha and the reason it stood out for me a lot is because daddy (Mohan Babu) and I were going to do a movie together. It has been my dream all my life.

2) Does playing a strong, possibly ruthless character like Daksha help you release parts of yourself you can't express in real life?

Number two, what a question, absolutely right! If only I could just beat up people that I don't like in real life. I am grateful that I have a career where I can do it for my profession and get away with it. Being an actor has saved me in so many ways because there are certain things I can't navigate through in my life, but when I am doing a role, it puts me in that place of complete fullness.

3) We rarely see a father-daughter duo share screen space in action thrillers. How did your off-screen bond shape your on-screen chemistry in Daksha?

He's my daddy, and of course, when he came to me with it, I was super excited that he was going to be a part of it. I wish there were more father-daughter duos because we have quite a few of them in this industry. It'll just only make it that much more endearing to watch on screen.

4) Was working alongside your father in Daksha more comforting, more challenging, or a mix of both?

I wouldn't say it was always comforting. But, you know, we were on the edge. It was both comforting and challenging because once my dad comes on set, he forgets his daughter, mother, everything. He wants to be the best. So I had to always be on my A game when I was with him.

5) Being Mohan Babu's daughter, many would assume it was easy for you to get acting offers - but was that really the case?

You know, being his daughter, I've said this before, is a double-edged sword. And looking back at my career, I think I would have gotten a lot more roles if I weren't his daughter. I think I grab a lot of eyeballs because I come from the family, but career-wise, I think it would have been easier without being his daughter.

6) In a male-dominated family of actors, did you ever feel the need to fight harder to have your voice heard - or your choices respected?

You know, being a woman in India itself is a fight that you always have to put up for what this patriarchal society thinks a man and a woman should be like. So it's a constant struggle, but I feel like I am in a place where my voice is heard, not just with the industry, but with my fans and people alike. And I think that is a bigger flex than the little struggles, which eventually become a part of your life when you're fighting it.

7) You've been part of the industry for years and lately, several actresses have bravely opened up about their harrowing and often uncomfortable experiences in the South film industry. Have you personally encountered any such situations that left you feeling uncomfortable or disrespected?

It's heartbreaking when I hear these "South" industry experiences. Then why are they coming here and trying to work here, right? Each state is very difficult. There are challenges in every industry. You need to know who you are and how you can conduct yourself and make your career choices. Of course, people are going to be mean; they will try and throw their weight around you, but you need to hold your respect and put people in their place. It hurts my feelings when they just mention South India. I have been meeting people in Bombay and it hasn't been very pleasant either. This north, south, east, west - I don't like segregating it like that. If you know who you are, you own your own space. I know many actresses who have held their own and been super duper successful. So these are losers trying to throw their names on other people and other industries.

And all these women, they get paid more here than what in Bombay. They make a career in the South and then try and hope to penetrate through Bombay because otherwise they would have been rejected there. They needed some work, any work, and they would penetrate through the regional languages. And now that they have two, three hits, they think they have all the right to talk about the industry. I have no respect for people like that.

8) You once shared that your family didn't want you to move to Mumbai. How did that decision impact your journey?

When you come from a very traditional, conservative family, it's hard to find your voice and pursue what you truly want - especially when the family prioritizes collective goals over individual dreams. But ultimately, it's up to you to decide how you want to live your life. I had a dream, and I turned it into action - with full respect for my family, my community, my traditions, and my culture. But no one has the right to pour water on my dreams. It's up to me to make them a reality. It took me a minute, but hello - here I am.

9) Do you feel your elimination from The Traitors India was strategic or premature? Would you go back if given another shot?

Traitors - oh my God. I'm not cut out for reality TV like that. I think I left when it mattered the most, but honestly, that level of stress isn't something I want to lead my life with. It may look great in the final cut, but what someone has to go through for a game like that is intense. I'm willing to put myself through hell and a storm for a character - but not for reality TV, especially not when it involves pulling each other down. That's just not my jam.