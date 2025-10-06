Days After Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Flaunts Ring During Ashram Visit With Family

Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with family, showcasing his engagement ring. Fans celebrated the news of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, with plans for their wedding next February.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently visited Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family. This visit followed his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, which took place in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Although the couple did not share any posts about their engagement on social media, Vijay's presence at the spiritual site caught attention.

Engagement Ring Captures Attention

During his visit to Puttaparthi, Vijay proudly displayed his engagement ring. His public relations officer shared a video of this visit on social media, stating, "#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings." In the video, he was seen with his brother Anand Deverakonda and parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi.

The management at Puttaparthi welcomed him warmly, presenting him with a bouquet and a picture of Sathya Sai Baba. However, fans were more intrigued by the engagement ring he wore. Pictures and videos from this visit quickly circulated on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Fans React to Engagement News

Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing Vijay's engagement ring. One fan shared pictures of the ring with the caption, "Y'all said 'FAKE' Bro he FLEXED it on his finger!!!" Another fan expressed joy by writing, "My love is finally engaged. That ring says it all, pure happiness and love." The enthusiasm was evident as another fan exclaimed in all caps, "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING CONFETTI MY FAVS ARE ENGAGEDDD!!! Congratulations, my loves."

Relationship Timeline

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been linked romantically since they starred together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. Their chemistry was also appreciated in the 2019 movie Dear Comrade. Despite rumours about Vijay being involved with a Brazilian woman based on leaked photos from 2018 and 2022, fans speculated about his relationship with Rashmika when they noticed both vacationing in the Maldives in 2023.

The couple plans to get married next February. Their relationship has been a topic of interest for fans who have closely followed their journey from co-stars to partners.